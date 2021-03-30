useful tips to get the most out of it

Data conversion and calculations

If you’re cooking and need to convert units of measurement, Siri can easily solve this task too. In fact, you can convert units of measurement, currency, temperatures or duration, among others.

To activate this option, we only have to ask what we want to convert. For example, if we want to know how much is 100 euros in US dollars, we will have to ask you: “How much is 100 euros in US dollars?”

Similarly, Siri is also capable of solve calculations quickly based on the instructions we give you. What’s more, beyond the numbers, you can also carry out measurement and time calculations. For example, “Calculate 10 + 10”.