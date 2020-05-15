Windows 7 finally forced you to make the leap to Windows 10? & nbsp; Knowing how to use Windows 10 may seem like an overwhelming task, but the reality is that this Microsoft operating system has an intuitive user interface, as well as some functions that will make you feel at home. To help you with the transition, we put together this little guide with practical tips. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Did the end of Windows 7 support finally force you to jump into Windows 10? Knowing how to use Windows 10 may seem like a It is an overwhelming task, but the reality is that this Microsoft operating system has an intuitive user interface, as well as some functions that will make you feel at home.To help you with the transition, we have composed this little guide with practical tips.

How to use the Start Menu and Live Tiles

Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

One of the first things to learn to use in Windows 10 is the Start Menu. The Windows 10 Start Menu has improved a lot since Windows 7. There are a couple of things you should know – the layout, features, and ability to “pin” applications.

First: On the left side of your Start Menu is your list of applications. You should go there when you want to open a program. You can install applications from the Microsoft Store or through classic installers.

This area is a bit like Windows 7, but now there is a new option to “pin” these applications to the right side of the menu, for easier access. You can also start typing something anywhere within the Start Menu while it’s open to search for an app or some setting. If you want the Start Menu to be bigger or wider, put your cursor on the edge and drag up or right side.

Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

"Pin" is one of the functions improved from the new Windows 10 Start Menu. Just right click on the name of the application you want to pin and choose Pin to start. This will create something known as a Live Tile. You can change their size by right clicking on them and selecting Change the size.

There are other important areas in the Start Menu that you should look at. At the bottom left are a series of quick access icons for some common Windows functions. You will see your profile picture, followed by an icon for your documents and another for images. There is also one to access the settings and, finally, the icon with which you can turn off your equipment.

How to use the Taskbar

Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

The next thing you should learn to use in Windows 10 is the Taskbar. This area has improved considerably since Windows 7. Let’s look at it from left to right.

On the far left is the Start Menu button. Then there is the search bar icon, with which you can search for applications, settings or documents. Then you will see the icon for Cortana, the digital assistant in Windows 10.

Next to Cortana is the Task View. This is an area that you can open to see all your activities of the day and of all your devices. After the October 2018 update, the Task View is where you can also create virtual desktops.

Then you will get to the far right of the Taskbar. Here you will see icons of the system status. This includes battery, audio levels, and wifi. If your version of Windows 10 is recent you will also see an icon with a pen; there you can access some of the ink functions of Windows 10.

After that you will find the time and date area; click there to see a mini calendar. Finally there is a button to open the Action Center, which we describe below.

How to use the Action Center

The third step in learning to use Windows 10 is the Action Center. This is home to all your Windows 10 notifications and quick settings. You can open it by clicking on it or pressing Windows Key + A.

Look in the upper area. This is where you will receive notifications from applications like Twitter, Facebook or Slack. There are also ways to control notifications, if you don't like them.

Finally down there is a slider for your screen brightness. This barely came with the May 2019 update; if you don't have it this would be a good time to get it and find out about all the new things you can do with it. It's worth it.

When you have learned to use the Start Menu, the Taskbar and the Action Center, you will be practically a master of Windows 10. Almost everything else is similar to the other versions of the operating system. To open and close applications and use File Explorer basically the same as before. However, there are many other things you can do. We have guides for you to learn how to use keyboard shortcuts, take a screenshot, customize your Windows 10, split screen and more. There are many tools at your disposal and using them is very simple.

How to use Windows 10: useful tips and tricks you should know