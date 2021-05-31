Used Vehicle Fair of Valencia 2021 | Tickets | Price

We can finally travel. Move freely through the different Autonomous Communities after the end of the state of alarm. And if you are currently thinking of buying a car, an ideal destination is the Used Vehicle Fair of Feria Valencia, which will host June 3-6 its thirteenth edition.

Already last year this event was held, the first of its kind after the harsh sanitary restrictions last spring. Now there will be more than 1,500 vehicles, from 40 direct exhibitors, which can be seen in the 25,000 square meters of the fairgrounds.

The main vehicles

In the enclosure you will be able to see a wide range of used vehicles, pre-owned, kilometer zero and management of up to 1500 cars, from up to 28 official brands and 40 direct exhibitors.

If we compare it with the previous edition, it gains eight new brands compared to the previous edition, five new multi-brand distributors and two new insurance companies (Pelayo Seguros and Reale Seguros, which will offer their services to visitors).

They are novelty compared to last year’s edition, brands such as Citroën, DS, Honda, Skoda, Tesla, Volkswagen, Volvo and Suzuki, which join the brands that already participated last year such as Alfa, BMW, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Subaru and Toyota. In addition, the multi-brand distributors Flexicar, Key & Go, Spoticar, Turbo Manises and Stellantis are also incorporated as exhibitors.

Of course, the greater exposure of vehicles that the buyer can have at their fingertips and without having to go to each of the dealerships.

But the most interesting thing, without a doubt, is the price of these cars. The 1,500 vehicles for sale announce 6,000 euros discount on average, but they reach 12,000 euros in many cases. One piece of information that leaves no doubt about how interesting these offers are is that more than 1,000 units were sold at the 2020 event, with which dealers achieved sales worth an estimated nine million euros during the fair days.

Security Protocol against Covid-19

Although part of the population is already vaccinated, especially risk groups, safety has not been neglected in this regard. To begin with, pavilions 1 and 2 of Level 3 at Feria Valencia are the highest, which facilitates air recirculation, thanks to a continuous ventilation system inside the pavilions.

The protocol against Covid19 of the Occasion Vehicle Fair tries to avoid crowds with different access doors, temperature controls, hydroalcoholic gel points. And although the attention to those interested in a vehicle is personalized at each stand to reduce crowds, visitors have all the information digitized in order to avoid physical contact.

Where and when is the event held?

The space will be open for four days, from June 3-6. As in previous editions, the venue is the Valencia Fair, in Avinguda de les Fires, s / n. It is the oldest organizing institution of fair competitions in Spain, founded in 1917.

If you go by car, Feria Valencia has guarded parking, which is accessed through the tunnel. The rate is € 0.03 / minute. The full day rate is € 15.30 / day (you will have to make the advance payment, exchanging the parking ticket at the cashier first thing in the morning).

How to get a ticket?

You can get your entry in this link. It is the most comfortable and safe way (you avoid queues at the ticket office). It is also cheaper, since if you buy it in advance they are 3 euros per person and visit (5 euros for double entry). With the QR code that will be sent to your mobile you can now access the venue directly, without waiting.

Highlight a gesture from the Used Vehicle Fair: Essential workers against Covid19 will have free access. The professionals of the Health collective, members of the State Security Forces and Bodies, Firefighters and Civil Protection. You only need to show your professional credential.

Isn’t all day watching cars boring?

Spending many hours analyzing car prices, finishes, engines … can be tedious. Luckily, Feria de Valencia has scheduled several events related to the motor world that can make the wait more enjoyable.

You will be able to see from exhibitions of classic cars, racing cars, exhibition of vehicle customization, automotive paintings, electric bicycles … and participate in various raffles. Imagine that, in addition to bringing your new car, you take a gift.

More information: Valencia Fair