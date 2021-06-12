Used to playing on PC, going back to playing on console using a controller has been a mess

As I have told on more than one occasion in Engadget, it has been a year or so that I set up my gaming computer. I had been playing on the computer before, but it wasn’t until a little over a year ago that I started doing it properly. I’ve been playing almost exclusively on PC for about three or four years and, except for specific cases in which I have used the remote, I have always done it with the keyboard and mouse.

The fact is that I like consoles. I have spent more hours than a watch playing on PS2, PS3 and PS4 and of course, the PS5 would make eyes at me. After fighting with millions of Spaniards who were competing to get one of these few consoles, I got it and since then I’ve been playing on it. With the controller, of course, and I, who consider myself a good player, skillful, graceful, fast and precise, now I feel a little … clumsy.

I definitely don’t know how to aim

Anyone who knows me will know that my thing is shooters and adventure and platform games. In the latter I have no problem because they are precisely the ones I was playing with the controller on PC. In fact, I have returned to pass the ‘Ratchet and Clank’ of PS4 to prepare for the launch of ‘A Dimension Apart’ and without problem. All good.

The problem is that when I want to play long and hard, that is, when I want to get addicted until my eyes bleed, what I like to play is shooters. I hit ‘Destiny 2’, I hit ‘Battlefield V’ and the odd game has even dropped to ‘Fortnite’. All these games I have on PC, where I have played a lot with keyboard and mouse, and now that I am playing them with the Play 5 controller it is being more difficult than I expected.

Speaking in silver, I feel clumsy mallet (as I also felt when going from the control to the keyboard and the mouse years ago, everything is said). When you start playing on PC you get used to it relatively quickly. precise movements with the mouse and move with WASD. It is easy. In fact, my impression is that shooters are made to be played on PC for precisely that reason.

The mouse gives you a lot of sensitivity when aiming (it depends on how you set it, but you get the idea), while the joystick is more complex. Mouse movement is 1: 1, that is, you move as much as you move the mouse and you have no acceleration. That allows, for example, to quickly correct the distortion of the bullets or to aim at a specific pixel (those of you who play ‘Counter Strike’ or ‘Valorant’ will know what I mean).

The joystick, however, does not allow (in my opinion) that level of precision, which is why in some games it is relatively common to find aiming assists. With a mouse you can move the peephole quickly and leave it stuck in place simply by raising your hand or stopping moving the mouse, while with the remote you have to get used to the sensitivity of the joystick, move the peephole and adjust well to leave it where you want.

Obviously, this is a matter of habit. When he played ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ on PS3 he was a demigod because he was used to that movement, to the sensitivity of the controller and, ultimately, to playing with the controller. The grace of the matter is that the same game on PC and console it is played in totally different ways precisely because of the difference in controls.

Another aspect that has been interesting to me is the change of weapons and position. When you play with a keyboard you have everything at hand. You move with AWSD, change weapons with 12345 or the mouse wheel, grenade with the G and aim and shoot with the mouse. You do it all without barely moving your fingers, but on the remote the buttons are limited and that makes you stop doing things to do others. I explain.

Suppose you want to change weapons, something that is normally done with the crosshead or triangle. As you do so, you lift your finger from the joystick to press the button, so you stop aiming or moving. If you want to change weapons using the crosshead you have to lift your finger from the left joystick, so you are left static. If you want to switch weapons using the triangle, you lift your finger from the right stick, so you stop aiming or looking where you want to look.

Not all are disadvantages, of course. Although in shooters I feel much more clumsy, in platform games, action or adventure, such as ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’, ‘Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order’ or ‘Control’, which I have on PC and console, I feel much more comfortable. The movement of the character seems more precise with the joystick precisely because it is not 1: 1, but has some acceleration and I move more the further I move the joystick away from the center.

The same applies to driving games, which with conventional keyboards are almost impossible to play because the keystroke is either all or nothing. The joystick, however, has trajectory, so the more you move the joystick, the more you turn, making driving more intuitive.

In any case, I don’t think there is a better or worse option, but options that are more or less enjoyed. It also depends on what you like to play, of course. I am sure that in a couple of weeks I will have returned to the command controls and what I am telling you will be one more anecdote, but I must admit that the experience has been most curious.

This article is part of a weekly section by Jose García dedicated to approaching technology from a more relaxed, personal and informal point of view that we publish in Xataka every Saturday.