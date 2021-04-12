Used cars will sell twice as much as new ones in 2021

Enlarge

ACD April 12, 2021

The pandemic and the economic situation are causing the registrations of used cars to double the sales of new ones.

While new car registrations continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic and economic instability, Second-hand car sales continue to become the preferred option for potential buyers. In fact, so far this year, they accumulate an increase of 1.1 percent, totaling 454,118 operations.

Conversely, new passenger car and SUV registrations fell 15 percent between January and March Compared with the same period last year, up to 186,061 units, and 41 percent compared to the 2019 data, according to data from the manufacturers’ employer, Anfac, Faconauto and the distribution employer, Ganvam.

2 million used cars to be sold in 2021

A Honda dealer

«Recovery is far from coming and the worst thing is that no positive sign is detected in the short term “, they point out from Anfac. The causes must be found in the weakness of tourism, the delay in vaccination, the general economic situation and the rise in the Registration Tax at the beginning of the year.

And since the operations with new cars do not finish starting, the potential buyer continues to opt for the used vehicle. The sector points out that, compared to March 2019, “The last normal year for the sector, sales of used vehicles improve records by 5 percent”.

If the evolution continues like this, the dealership employer, Faconauto, estimates that transfers will rise 8.2 percent this year compared to 2020, until touching two million units, which represents more than double the operations that are calculated within the segment of new vehicles, whose registrations in 2021 stand at 900,000 units.

«The sales data for these months show a hopeful picture of the recovery of the sector, highlighting the strong boost that the 1 to 5-year tranche has given, with increases in transfers of more than 35 percent. These figures offer a significant advance in the market and show both the confidence of consumers and the relevance of the second-hand vehicle ”, underlined the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Niw.es, Ignacio de Benito.