Used cars in the United States cost more than when new due to pandemic and shortage of circuits



Used vehicles are being revalued, make sure you don’t waste yours if you plan to sell it.

Photo: JIM WATSON / .

There is no doubt that we live in strange times, normally a new car is usually more expensive than a used one, but today the trend is being reversed with some models.

In the car and truck market In the United States, the pandemic and global shortage of integrated circuits have pushed the prices of some cars to record levels, reported the Associated Press agency.

In the past year, used vehicle prices have risen an average of 30%, according to Black Book, which monitors data for cars and trucks.

Alex Yurchenko, vice president of data science at Black Book, commented that these conditions have created many absurd situations in which high-demand vehicles sell for more than when they were purchased from the dealership.

As an example, he pointed to the case of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR double-cab pickup, which cost about $ 29,000 when new.

Two years later, dealers are paying nearly $ 1,000 more to buy the same vehicle, even if it’s used. And in turn, they are selling it to end buyers for more than $ 33,000.

For Yurchenko, dealers need inventory to be able to sell and are paying large sums of money for vehicles in the wholesale market. “The market is very strange today,” said the expert.

Yurchenko has detected around 73 models between one and three years of use that are sold at auctions at prices higher than their original value.

Among the models involved are high-demand trucks and SUVs or highly sought-after off-road vehicles, such as the Ford F-150 Raptor Pickup Truck, 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon SUV and Mercedes G-Class AMG63 SUV high perfomance.

Yurchenko said he also found higher-end versions of the Tacoma on the list, but even the most conventional vehicles are selling for above their original prices.

The Black Book spokesperson said outrageous prices are shifting to more ordinary vehicles. “Before we get past this, the prices of many common vehicles will approach the manufacturer’s suggested retail price,” Yurchenko said.

You may also like:

Amazon destroys up to 200,000 good products that were returned or unsold per week

The 10 most valuable brands in the world in 2021, according to the Kantar BrandZ ranking

Jobs and wages you can get with the H-2b visa in the United States