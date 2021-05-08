Used car sales triple those of new in 2021

Enlarge

The VO sector has grown by 32% with more than 616,000 units, which implies tripling the figure for new cars but also maintaining a car park with an advanced age.

In a situation as dire as it is currently that of registrations, with news as negative as those that occurred in this month of April, in which the market has lowered no less than 39% in the accumulated of the year compared to 2019, there seems to be room for good news. And it is that the market for used vehicles has tripled in this semester.

In total and according to the data of the National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Parts (Ganvam), the sales of the VO sector accumulate one ssales of 32%, reaching 616,441 units. Figures that if we compare them with new cars they also represent triple the number of registrations.

Only last month, the sale of used models multiplied by nine, to 158,534 units, a value that represents a fall of 1.1% if we compare it with the same month of 2019 because in 2020 we were mired in the closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More cars without a tag

Although these data can be positive in a certain way, it is a double-edged blade since reality is determined because the car park is maintained with an advanced age. Even from Ganvam regrets that operations with cars without an environmental label grew by 20.1% compared to 2019, to the point that used vehicles older than 15 years already represented three out of every 10 operations, with 51,955 units sold in April.

“Currently, more than 30% of the park is not labeled, being responsible for more than 80% of polluting emissions, so when it comes to implementing mobility policies that help cities to improve air quality it is It is essential to discriminate these models without the right to an environmental label ”, said the director of Communication of Ganvam, Tania Puche.