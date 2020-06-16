Replace any old remote control with your Huawei mobile.

Many manufacturers have completely forgotten about them, but the reality is that infrared emitters They can become one of the most useful additives that we can find in our mobile phones. Brands like Huawei, still in the middle of 2020, continue to include this feature on their phones, allowing owners of some of their phones to remotely control some devices, without the need for a remote control.

But, How do you use this feature? Many users of Huawei terminals are unaware that their terminals can Completely replace remote controls for televisions, air conditioners, cameras, DVD players or any other device with an infrared receiver. In this guide we explain how to use this function step by step.

Use your Huawei mobile as a remote control

Before starting, it is necessary to remember that this feature is only available on those Huawei phones that have an infrared emitter. To make sure if yours includes this add-on, you can review the specification list of the model in question on the manufacturer’s website. You can also check it by looking at the top edge of your mobile: the infrared emitter is present if you see a small circle of shiny black plastic, or taking a look at the list of pre-installed applications; If among them is the “Smart Controller” app, your mobile phone has this function.

That said, the steps to follow to use your Huawei as a remote control are the following:

Open the Smart Controller application, pre-installed on your Huawei mobile.

Tap the button with the « + » icon to add a new device.

Choose the device type from the default categories, or tap on « Personalize » if the device type does not appear.

Select the brand of the device from the list. If it doesn’t appear, you can go back and tap on the “Personalize” button to create a device.

Point to the device you are going to configure, and tap on the on / off button. If the device turns on or off, tap « Yes ». Otherwise, tap « No ». Continue the process by following the steps indicated on each screen.

Once the configuration process is complete, the remote control will be configured and ready to be used.

That is all. In a very simple way, you will have created a virtual remote control that you can use through your mobile at any time and without having to have an Internet connection. Keep in mind that you can add virtual remote controls for any of the devices that have an infrared receiver.

On the other hand, you can also edit any of the created remote controls directly from the Smart Controller app. To do this, open the remote control and tap on the pencil icon located in the upper right left. Once in the edit panel, you just have to long press on the button you want to reprogram.

This is just one of the many tricks that your Android hides, discover them all in our special Cheats section!

