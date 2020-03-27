If the Coronavirus believes that it is going to stop us, it is because it has no idea what we can already do with our computers and we do not refer (only) to the virus that are already circulating throughout the internet and that have made us smile in these quarantine days.

Time to talk about the project Folding @ Home

and how you can make your computer fight against COVID 19.

You see, the project is from the Stanford University and it allows us all to help in the investigation of different diseases and yes, we can also help in the investigation against COVID-19.

Ah, geez … that does interest me, how does it work?

What he does Folding @ Home is to download a small amount of information to your computer, this information is analyzed and then forwarded to the total accumulation of information of all the computers participating in the project.

This causes titanic amounts of information to be analyzed by hundreds of thousands of computers, making it more digestible for scientists who are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

In fact, Folding @ Home It has had many successful projects in the past and even won a Guinness Award for being the largest distributed computing project in the world.

But my computer is not exactly the most powerful …

The people of NVIDIA made a call to PC gamers for them to use their computers for this purpose, after all, their computers are very very very powerful.

Nevertheless, It does not matter what type of computer you have because the program has different settings that allow you to provide different amounts of power so as not to affect the performance of your computer.

You can fight the coronavirus WHILE making coronavirus memes. Everybody wins.

I’m ready! How do I start helping?

It is very easy. Just go to this link and download the program.

The installation process is very easy and super intuitive. Once inside the program you can decide how much of your power you want to contribute so that your computer can continue to function as you want.

You can also see in real time the information that your computer is processing so you can see the big and small scheme of the fight against the virus. This is through a graphic representation of the protein that you are helping to investigate.

In short, use the Folding @ Home while arming the Coronavirus memes and help to end this disease once and for all. If, after the pandemic is over, you want to continue helping, you can do so because they also investigate cancer, Alzheimer’s, etc. on the platform.