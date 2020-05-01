Smartphones are the best partners for quarantining. Video calls have multiplied exponentially, so much so that the network is saturating with the amount of data being exchanged between devices and servers. But the truth is that there are those who seek extra value to make them look better and for this it is already possible use a reflex camera as a webcam for your video calls.

How to use your Canon camera as a webcam

Throughout the Net you will find a lot of companies that sell their webcams. The best ones are very expensive, but some users may have tried a trick to have a decent webcam to do their virtual meetings with friends, family or work. So for all those graced, Canon has the answer with an application that converts a reflex camera into a webcam.

Yes, as you hear, this is possible. The firm itself has explained through a simple video how to achieve it. Everything passes by download the EOS Webcam Utility from the company’s own website, which is what you need for all the peripheral configuration on the PC. This topp is in beta, so you can try it for free, although its stability is not 100% guaranteed.

The next step is put the camera in video mode and connect it directly to the PC via USB. Once the computer recognizes the device, you will only have to adjust the different parameters of the camera in order to obtain a result of 10 in all video calls. We will that the aperture, exposure and resolution will be on your part, although we recommend that you use a simple configuration such as 720p at 30 fps so that the program does not suffer with the constant sending and receiving of data.

Not all cameras are compatible

You may think that this app that allows you to make your Canon camera a webcam It is a good idea, but unfortunately only a few can have this improvement. If you want to know if you are in the list we leave you which are the Canon cameras compatible with the application that we have presented to you.

EOS-1D X Mark II

EOS-1D X Mark III

EOS 5D Mark IV

EOS 5DS

EOS 5DS R

EOS 6D Mark II

EOS 7D Mark II

EOS 77D

EOS 80D

EOS 90D

EOS Rebel SL2

EOS Rebel SL3

EOS Rebel T6

EOS Rebel T6i

EOS Rebel T7

EOS Rebel T7i

EOS Rebel T100

EOS M6 Mark II

EOS M50

EOS M200

EOS R

EOS RP

PowerShot G5X Mark II

PowerShot G7X Mark III

PowerShot SX70 HS