The confinement in which a large part of the world-wide population is submerged has caused a curious upturn in the sale of webcams, to the point of reaching run out of stock on some of the most popular models. And everything, because the world has found video calls a way to maintain contact with colleagues, friends, family and loved ones.

But, what if the quarantine caught you without a webcam at hand with which to make a video call ?. If so, you have two options: one, make video calls directly with your smartphone or tablet, and another, use your mobile as a webcam for the computer.

Use your Android as a camera for the computer

Although there are several applications that allow using an Android smartphone as a webcam for the computer, in this case we have decided to bet on DroidCam Wireless Webcam, a free application with more than 5 million installations, which allows use any Android device as a camera for the computer via Wi-Fi or connecting via USB.

Before starting, it is necessary to take into account that the free version of the app has some limitations. For example, it is only possible to stream video at 480p resolution, and various video settings such as mirror effect, rotation, option to modify contrast or sharpness are not available. The paid version is also available on Google Play, it can be purchased at a price of 4.99 euros.

That said, in order to configure an Android device as a webcam using Droidcam, the first step is download the client for Windows or Linux, available on the developer’s website. With the program already installed, these are the steps to follow:

If you want to connect wirelessly, make sure that both your computer and mobile are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If you are going to use a USB cable, this is the time to connect the mobile to the PC.

To make the connection, open the DroidCam Client program on your computer, and select the pairing method (Wi-Fi or cable)

If you have decided to use the connection through Wi-Fi, open the DroidCam app on your mobile and copy the Wi-Fi IP address of your device in the DroidCam Client window on your computer. If necessary, also enter the corresponding port. Check the video or audio options depending on what you want to transmit.

In the computer client, tap on “Start”. If all goes well, a window will appear with the video preview of the mobile’s rear camera (in the app’s settings you can choose which camera on your mobile you prefer to use).

That is all. Now you can use use your mobile as a webcam to make video calls through applications such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet. Just select your device during the camera and microphone selection window before accessing the call.

