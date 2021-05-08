Use this trick to get two months free

Disney Plus came and swept. The streaming platform amasses almost 100 million subscribers and rapidly increases its catalog to compete better and better with Netflix, HBO or Prime Video. In addition, in Europe they have added Star, an section for all ages with more content coming from Hulu, Fox, FX, ABC and others, including very successful series like Grey’s Anatomy.

Disney Plus it has also triumphed due to the wide selection of original content in its catalog. New series of Marvel such as WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) or Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or Star Wars as Mandalorian are reason enough to hire the service.

Until a few weeks ago, it was possible to get a free trial to view the content of Disney Plus. But after a while offering it, they decided to remove it. It is possible to get months for free through a plan contract with an operator or cable company, but not directly.

Still there is a way to pay less and enjoy the service. Is there a way to get two free months of Disney Plus and we explain how.

The trick to get 2 free months of Disney Plus

Is there a way to get two free months of Disney Plus and the trick to achieve it is quite simple. It works in any country and you must follow the following steps:

Go to Disneyplus.com Press the button subscribe nowEnter your emailAccept the subscription contractCreate a passwordChoose the annual contractChoose your payment methodPress accept and subscribe

Thus, Disney Plus It will give you a free two-month subscription to the service. Another advantage of having an annual plan is that you will continue to pay the same regardless of the new series or movies that are added to the catalog.

Also in the past, when Disney Plus it has increased the price, it does not do so for those people who have already paid an annual bill, potentially obtaining even greater savings.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

