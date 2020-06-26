There is no doubt that email is one of the most personal services we use today. That is why it is very important to protect access to our account and prevent anyone from accessing, stealing confidential information or even impersonating us. Luckily, Gmail allows us to access our mailbox. without using our password and in a totally safe way. In this way, we will not have to put the password to our account and therefore, it will be much more difficult for us to steal it.

To do this, all we have to do is synchronize our email account with our mobile phone. Therefore, we will have to use our smartphone to log in instead of having to enter our password.

Use the mobile to enter Gmail without password

To synchronize our Gmail account with the mobile we have to have our computer and mobile phone at hand. Next, we open a browser window on the desktop and access this address. The first thing we have to do is log in with our Google email address and password and then, we will enter the configuration of the option that allows us to use our mobile to log in to Gmail without using the password.

This page is where we will have to choose mobile phone that we will use for the login instead of the password. It is important to know that it requires that this phone has an activated screen lock system. If not, we will have to activate it previously.

Once selected, click on Following and we will be shown a page that shows how the login to our Gmail account without a password will be. We must indicate our mail address, click on Next and then we will have to go to our mobile, unlock it and click on the option yes in the message that appears indicating if we are the ones who are trying to log in from a computer into our Google account.

If everything goes well, in the next step the Activate button will appear with which we can start using our mobile to enter Gmail without a password.

As a summary, these are the steps to follow to use our mobile as a Gmail password:

Let’s go to the page google.com/security/signinoptions/phone-sign-in

We log in with our Google account. We select the phone and click Next. We write our email address and click Next. We unlock the mobile and press Yes in the login warning from the computer. Click on the Activate button so that the option to enter Gmail without a password is activated.

From this moment on, every time we try to log in to our Gmail account from the computer, we will have to unlock our mobile and accept the secure login to be able to access our email account.

Give someone access to our Gmail account

If at a certain time we need someone you trust to enter our Gmail account, it is also possible to give them access without giving them our password or having to have our mobile in their hands.

And it is that the Google mail service allows us to give a person access to our account without having to give them the password. For this, what we have to do is register a delegated person associated with our email address. That person may enter our account to read messages, reply, manage our contacts, etc. Of course, at no time can you change our password, account settings or chat with our contacts. For it:

We are going to Gmail from the browser on the desktop.

We start session with our account. We enter the Setting and we select the tab Accounts and import.

We look for the option Grant access to your account. Click on Add another account. This will open a new window in which we must indicate the email account of the person to whom we want to give Gmail access without a password. We write and click on Next step.

We confirm that we have indicated the address correctly and click on Send email to grant access. Automatically, that person will receive a message at the address indicated with the invitation. Once you accept it, in Settings> Accounts and Import> Grant access to your account, the address of that person will appear, who can access our Gmail account without password.

To avoid that person can no longer access our email, simply delete it from the account settings and that’s it.