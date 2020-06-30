Sometimes we crave a Pizza, but just think about the whole process for its preparation and the utensils to be soiled, we prefer to order it at home.

But with this recipe from the easiest pizza in the worldNot only will you not have to turn on the oven, but you can even use your microwave dish as the base for the dough.

The process for the bread of the Pizza It is very simple: You just have to mix all the ingredients in a bowl and when you have a mixture that has the texture of a pancake dough, it will be ready.

Now take the microwave dish and very carefully pour the mixture there and spread it out with the help of a trowel little by little until it covers the entire plate.

Microwave it for three minutes. Then take it out and arm your Pizza, starting with the tomato sauce, and then the filling that you like the most.

Cook at full power for about 4 more minutes and that’s it! easiest pzza in the world!

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tablespoon of flour

1/2 tablespoon of milk

A pinch of salt

1/2 tablespoon of sugar

2 tablespoons of oil

1/2 tablespoon of baking powder