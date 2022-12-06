Use RSS Feed Readers for 5 Benefits That Can Transform Your Daily Life

Is RSS still a useful technology?

RSS readers aren’t obsolete. They are still very popular! RSS may not be as well-known as it used to be a decade ago but it is still very useful.

RSS readers are now fully-fledged productivity tools. They are designed to simplify your digital life and consolidate all of your digital reading. All of your digital reading is meant.

RSS feed readers of the present generation are well-suited to small businesses. They’re inexpensive, feature-packed and allow collaboration between different users, but that depends on the RSS reader you choose.

Are there any other popular providers you would recommend?

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to RSS readers.

The best (and one that I use personally) overall is Inoreader. Inoreader A feature to suit every occasion The paid plans can be very affordable. Inoreader has a great user interface that is easy to modify and manipulate feeds. You have the option to use offline mode, support for multiple languages and secure images proxy.

Feedly is another big name that you will find. It is perhaps best known for its AI assistant Leo, which you can train to recognize the type of articles and posts you like versus those you don’t. This is all done without any input from you. All you have to do is interact with your feeds as you’d normally do. Feedly has an excellent collaborative feature that allows team members to share their insights with each other.

Feedster and The Old Reader are also worth considering. They’re very similar to Feedly but offer a more stripped-down RSS experience. It’s very popular with nostalgic users.

What can this do for your everyday life?

Helps you declutter your inbox

RSS allowed me to quickly migrate all of my newsletters. I’m a chronic subscriber to any kind of newsletter there is and my inbox suffers the most. They would make me spend more time on them. Most of my newsletters are digests. This allows me to add these feeds into my RSS reader and removes most of the inbound emails.

Inoreader has an excellent function that allows it to subscribe directly to all newsletters. This is especially useful for newsletters on Substack. If you’re on a different reader without such a function or have maxed out the slots for newsletters, there are other options like Kill the newsletter. With one click, this tool converts a newsletter feed to an RSS feed.

It will allow you to find the most relevant news

Instead of being bombarded by sponsored posts or headlines, opt to not receive news via social media. You can switch to RSS feeds and maintain a close eye on your news feed. Choose the source and start following the relevant news. Inoreader’s best feature is its ability to manage how many news items are hitting your dashboard.

First, you can easily subscribe to just one news subject or category off a news site and then filter out the topics you don’t care about. If you don’t want to follow any international news that has to do with the Olympics, then you don’t have to. Or perhaps that’s all you want to read about. You’re able to filter posts that only contain the Olympics as a keyword.

For breaking news stories that are making the way, try out Inoreader’s Duplicate filter, which removes any headlines that repeat themselves.

Mixes information from different sources

RSS feed readers are great because you can add any content to your dashboard. In addition to newsletters you can also create blogs, websites, forums, and social media pages. The Inoreader Chrome browser extension is a great way to check if I’m able to add sites or accounts.

Multitasking is possible with the extension. You can check on new updates and any other information without leaving your tab. But, what’s more impressive? It detects RSS feeds that are on pages. One click is all it takes to add the RSS feed to your subscriptions.

RSS readers are able to include more types of feeds. There are no limits to the amount of content that you can add to Facebook pages or Twitter hashtags. Inoreader added Telegram support recently.

Sources of trusted information

One of the best, yet most overlooked features of RSS readers is its ability to find new sources of information. RSS readers allow their users to search their database and make recommendations. The Discover section in Inoreader shows you the most popular RSS feeds, organized by topic. Because thousands have trusted them, you can be sure that these feeds will not disappoint. You can rest assured that the content and relevance of articles published on these feeds are of high quality.

Don’t waste time

There is no fuss. No distractions. No repetitive tasks.

RSS readers were created to be efficient. The more websites you track, the greater the utility of your RSS reader. Nobody wants to spend needless time checking in on multiple sites for new articles and as we’ve established already, we don’t really pay all that much attention to newsletters either. RSS feed readers do all the hard work with just one click.

Go to your dashboard, scroll down through your most recent articles. All articles stack in chronological order from newest to oldest, so it’s a matter of a quick scroll to see what’s new. Feeds are also automatically synced and updated every minute, so there’s no delay between when a post is published and when you see it in your RSS reader.