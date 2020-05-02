The health authorities of the Government of Nuevo León began investigations to verify the viability of the technique known worldwide as “convalescent plasma” and that it could be a cure for COVID-19 in very serious patients.

According to the Deputy Director of the Metropolitan Hospital, Amalia Becerra Aquino, it is a complete research protocol that consists of analyzing the plasma of people who have already been cured of the virus, with a view to providing treatment to those who are still ill and their body does not develops antibodies.

He assured that this method is still at an experimental level and is not yet applied to any inhabitant of Nuevo León, however, it is a technique that is being studied worldwide and the Secretary of Health, Manuel de la O Cavazos, gave the order that get started with investigations.

“The state is running a research protocol as an alternative treatment for patients,” said the infectologist, “where we are using plasma from patients who have already recovered as part of treatment for patients who are with active disease.” .

This technique, according to the expert, could help people with low defenses receive help to fight their body against COVID-19.

“The plasma of a patient who has already recovered, already has the elevation of sufficient antibodies that are in a protective amount so that they could serve the patient who is with active disease, but they are also specific antibodies, specifically directed against SARS-CoV-2 “He detailed.

Among the requirements are the willingness of the cured patient to donate their plasma, authorize multiple tests and the compatibility of said plasma with other patients.

“Within these requirements is to do a second test to the donor of that plasma and verify that it is negative; extract the plasma and then do a second test on that plasma to verify that it is negative, ”he explained.

Time, added the doctor, is an extremely important factor for this experimental method.

“That at least 20 days have passed since the patient is clinically cured, so that I could use the plasma and after that select the patient, because not every patient is a candidate, they need to meet certain clinical criteria,” he added.

