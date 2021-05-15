Use of masks at Disney World will be “optional” from this Saturday

May 15, 2021 May 15, 2021

Following the publication of the Guide for Vaccinated Citizens from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Disney World announced that the use of masks and face shields for visitors are “optional in areas exterior commons ”starting this Saturday.

However, the park complex warns that for attractions -from the entrance row- the use of face protection is mandatory. In that sense, walking through the park will not require the wearing of a mask as a mandatory measure.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, made the announcement at a White House briefing, which included continuing the requirement to wear masks in crowded interiors such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. , but warned that it could ease restrictions on workplaces and schools.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you are protected and can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Walensky said. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, small or large, without wearing a mask or [respetar] physical distance, ”stated the director of the CDC, the country’s main federal public health agency.

The relaxation of the measures takes place when the massive US vaccination campaign begins to bear fruit. contagion cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

To date, approximately 154 million Americans – that is, more than 46% of the population – have received at least one dose of some of the COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated. .

“This is one more step toward Disney’s recovery,” Robert Niles, editor of ThemeParkInsider.com, told CNN Business. Disney’s parks, experiences and products division earned $ 6.761 billion in the first fiscal semester, 49% less than the previous year, so the change in protocols is expected to have a positive impact on their visits.

The change in safety requirements announced by Disney World influences the theme park industry as a whole. In fact, Universal Orlando Resort, Disney’s direct competitor in Orlando that is home to popular attractions like Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, also announced that it was updating its security measures.

As with the new Disney requirements, in Universal parks, masks are no longer mandatory while outside, but they are still a requirement in all indoor venues, including shops and restaurants ”, in addition to attractions .

With information from Infobae.