The project that allows the use of emergency aid resources to pay for purchases in card machines starts on Thursday, 28, with Cielo, from Bradesco and Banco do Brasil, and Getnet, from Santander, according to the vice president retail store of Caixa Econômica Federal, Celso Leonardo Barbosa. Itaú Unibanco’s chain should be ready from June 8 and the expectation, according to the executive, is that more companies, including smaller players, may join the initiative.

“The project was placed for all the acquirers who are communicating with us and making the technical adjustments to participate. There was no preference,” explained Barbosa, in an interview with Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

According to him, the machine market is very vast in number of competitors, with buyers and sub-buyers, which are plugged into large companies. “As of the launch, made today, we hope to receive performance data and accelerate development with more buyers,” he said.

Barbosa also said that the project, based on QR Code technology, is a preparation of Caixa for the national model, the BR Code, which will come from those of the instant payment system, the PIX, which is being developed by the Central Bank.

Cielo reported that it has enabled 1.5 million machines throughout Brazil to accept payments from beneficiaries of emergency aid.

The facility will be available from this Friday, the 29th, to all users with Caixa digital savings accounts, that is, who have the Caixa Tem application. This contingent is more than 40 million people.

The Caixa Tem application, necessary to receive emergency aid resources, will work as a digital wallet.

With the cell phone, the beneficiary scans the QR Code generated on the machines and concludes the payment, the resources of which will be debited from the digital savings accounts.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year