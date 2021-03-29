Use of crossing lighting on mopeds

We are all crystal clear that when we ride a motorcycle we must always have the low beam or short range light on, regardless of whether it is day or night, or if we are outside or inside the town. The reasons are obvious, based on a smaller size of the vehicle that translates into less visibility of it by other road users, and therefore, a greater probability of an accident. But, And if we drive on our 49 cc scooter, should we also have the low beam on?

What does the General Regulation of Circulation say?

To answer the previous question of whether a 49 cc scooter must always circulate with the low beams on, like a conventional motorcycle, what better way than to resort to the General Traffic Regulations. In article 104 of the aforementioned text it is stated that “they must have the short-range light on during the day or cross motorcycles that circulate by any road object of the legislation on traffic, circulation of motor vehicles and road safety “.

However, Is a 49cc scooter a motorcycle? According to Annex II of the General Vehicle Regulations, a two-wheeled motorcycle is considered to be any vehicle equipped with an internal combustion engine greater than 50 cc and / or capable of developing a speed greater than 45 km / h.

According to current regulations, a two-wheeled moped is not required to have the dipped beam headlights on during the day.

So, We can say that a 49cc scooter, or any other two-wheeled moped, is not required to have the low beam on between sunrise and sunset., having to accept the general regulations. This is because they are slow vehicles, so at first it is easier to notice their position on the road and thus be able to avoid any possible accident.

Regardless of what the legislation says, on a motorcycle or moped, always use the lights

However, from Diariomotor We recommend that if you are a user of this type of vehicle, always use said lighting, despite not being strictly mandatory. In this way you will be making yourself see in the traffic, especially chaotic in any big city, the natural habitat of these little scooters. In fact, according to a study carried out by IDIADA, it is concluded that having lights on multiplies visibility by two, and is that while the presence of a black car in the morning is noticed at 70 meters, with the low beams on it would be seen at 240 meters, a very considerable difference.

Finally, it should be remembered that the fine for improper use of the lighting ranges between 80 and 200 euros, reserving the minimum amount for behaviors such as blasting or not putting on the blinker well in advance.

More related articles in Diariomotor:

– The DGT reminds us how we should use the lighting of our car (or motorcycle)

– The DGT wants you to always have your dipped headlights on: why?