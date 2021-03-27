Use Celebriffy as Noelia and Yolanda Andrade and earn money! | Courtesy

Now you can earn money with a new application that gives you the opportunity to monetize your publications, so that you are encouraged to use it and generate a little more confidence, meet some of the celebrities who are also using it.

Has been the singer Noelia who for a few days has not been introducing this new App call CelebrityiffyWhen you create your account, you can have the option of having a free account and a premium, with the second one you can earn money with.

Of course, to be able to do so you must be a content creator, this application benefits influencers who already have several followers, the more you have the better.

According to the rules of the App you will be able to acquire 80% of the profits that you generate, something quite interesting you do not think, this is managed through subscription, at the same time you can also vary the cost of subscription to your account.

Another celebrity celebrity that Celebriffy is using is Yolanda andrade, renowned actress and host who you will remember for working alongside Monserrat Oliver in various entertainment programs.

Who is also using this application is Sergio mayer who currently serves as Federal Deputy in the Congress of the Union of Mexico, but before becoming a politician he was a successful singer and actor.

So far, another star of entertainment is known, although he is rather a star of Lucha Libre, he is the Son of the SaintSurely you have heard of him at some point in your life, either from him or his father are both stars of Mexican cinema.

Something that will surely catch your attention about this new application that is already available in the PlayStore, this March 24 it was launched and you can start generating money, the more subscribers you have, the better.

In the application you can share any type of content that you think may interest other people, with this, by inviting them to join they will be able to enjoy your content, thanks to this new App you will be able to enjoy real payments and that you as a content creator get the most monetary benefit.

You will also have the total freedom to share the content you want either in your free account wave premium where you can establish a quota for your subscribers, which by the way will be monthly, so don’t wait any longer and download this new application for Android.