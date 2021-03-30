USDA to report February soybean grind at 165.1 million bushels: survey

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, U.S., Mar 30 (Reuters) – U.S. soybean milling likely fell to 4.952 million short tons in February, or 165.1 million bushels, according to the average estimate of nine analysts polled by Reuters ahead of a report. monthly from the country’s Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Estimates ranged from 164.0 million bushels to 170.0 million bushels, with a median of 164.4 million bushels.

The USDA is scheduled to release its monthly oilseeds and oils report at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

If the estimate is confirmed, February milling would be down from the 196.5 million bushels processed in January and the 175.3 million bushels in February 2020.

It would also be the smallest monthly grind since September 2019, according to USDA data.

After four of the five busiest soybean processing months according to records, from October to January, the pace was hampered by harsh winter weather in February, analysts said.

U.S. soybean oil stocks as of February 28 were estimated at 2,253 million pounds, according to six analysts, compared with 2,111 million pounds at the end of January and 2.39 billion pounds at the end of February 2020.

Soybean oil stock estimates ranged from 2,225 million to 2,275 million pounds, with a median of 2,253 million pounds.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)