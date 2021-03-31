USDA releases estimates of corn and soybean planting in the US, below analysts’ expectations

CHICAGO, Mar 31 (Reuters) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Wednesday that farmers plan to plant 91.144 million acres with corn this year, the most since 2016, and 87.6 billion. acres with soybeans, the highest since 2018.

Analysts had expected the report to show that farmers planned to plant 93.208 million acres of corn and 89.996 million acres of soybeans, according to the average of estimates collected in a Reuters poll.

(Report by Karl Plume in Chicago; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)