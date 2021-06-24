USCIS provides flexibility to immigrants to submit additional proofs for green card and citizenship



USCIES offers more time to submit evidence for immigration benefits.

The Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is expanding the flexibility of time for immigrants to respond to requests for information or documents for their cases, such as Permanent residence or naturalization.

On March 30, 2020, the agency had implemented this new response period, but is now extending it to cases in 2021.

That is, the petitioners will have 60 calendar days, from the issuance of a request from immigration officials, to respond to that extra request for information or adjustments.

This applies to cases that received or receive notifications between March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

In which cases it applies

>> Requests for Evidence

>> Continuations of Request for Evidence (N-14)

>> Notices of Intent to Deny

>> Notifications of Intent to Revoke

>> Notifications of Intent to Rescind

>> Notifications of Intent to Cancel Regional Centers

>> Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Repeal Information After Grant

The agency will also consider a Form I-290B or Notice of Appeal or Motion, or Form N-336, Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings if such documents were filed 60 calendar days from the issuance of a decision that immigration officials took over.

This also applies to decisions made at any time in the period from March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

USCIS indicates that it will consider a response to requests and notifications received within 60 calendar days of the due date on the request or notification, before making any decision on a case.

It is important that immigrants coordinate with their attorneys so as not to miss the corresponding response dates.

The new administration of the president Joe biden it is facilitating legal immigration processes, both in response and in the way in which evidence is presented.

It even released changes to the criteria and circumstances for expedited application processing; a new guide for requesting evidence (RFE) and notice of intention to deny (NOID) a petition, as well as increasing the validity period for employment authorization documents (EAD) to two years.