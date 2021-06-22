USCIS makes modifications for work permit applications

June 22, 2021 June 22, 2021

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has announced that it will allow to extend the validity of the first work permit; it has also reported that it extends its renewal to a year or two in some cases.

USCIS has reported that it expects that increasing the validity period of Employment Authorization Procedures (EAD) for certain applicants will reduce the number of employment authorization applications it receives.

They also expect the agency to transfer limited resources to other priority areas.

The change comes after USCIS last year presented delays in its application processing due to an increase in applicants.

In 2020, USCIS received nearly 370,000 such requests.

