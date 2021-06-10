USCIS extends validity of work permits

June 10, 2021

Thousands of people waiting for permanent residence in the United States celebrate the announcement of changes that make it easier to obtain the green card and extend the validity of the work permit.

“I am super happy because I found out that the work permit for two years is coming, it is no longer a year as we expected before,” said Beatriz Ballester, who has already applied for permanent residence.

Beatriz arrived in the United States a little over a year ago, and the pandemic delayed her procedures.

“For me it has been quite difficult because I have not been able to work, I have not been able to do anything, everything has been paralyzed, with the help of friends and families, but I already need to work and do my things,” he said.

According to immigration attorney Willy Allen, residencies are taking up to two years.

The specialist comments that “now what is going to happen with certain people” is “that they are going to have residency long before the work permit expires.”

The lawyer also pointed out that by increasing the validity period of the work permit, this would be a more economical process. From now on, those who are waiting for their residence can benefit from these changes.

