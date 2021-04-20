USC Football Player Chris Brown Dead at 24

A former standout from the USC football team has sadly passed away.

On Monday, April 19, the USC Athletic Department’s official Twitter account confirmed that offensive lineman Chris Brown has died at the age of 24. No cause of death has been announced for the player, who began attending the school in 2014 and started for the team in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

“#FightOnForever, Chris Brown,” the tweet read. “So young. So talented. Gone far too soon.”

This follows USC head coach Clay helton tweeting a tribute message to Chris just before midnight on Sunday, April 18.

“Heartbroken to hear the news that we lost Chris Brown today,” Clay wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Brown family. Chris meant so much to so many. Great person, player, teammate, and Trojan. God bless my friend. You are forever in our hearts.”

Chris, who was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in his junior year, went undrafted by the NFL after his time at USC. He was later signed by the San Diego Chargers before joining the XFL’s DC Defenders for the 2020 season. I have played all five of the Defenders’ games during the league’s truncated run.