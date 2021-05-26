USB Type-C will be able to charge at 240 watts of power

It is official, the USB-IF (USB Implementers Forum) has confirmed that they are preparing an improvement for the USB Type-C connector that will allow reaching a power supply of up to 240 watts, a very high figure that represents an important jump compared to the 100 watts maximum that can achieve this standard today.

The implementation of this new power specification will occur with the arrival of version 2.1 to the USB Type-C connector, and is known by the name of “Extended Power Range” or EPR for its acronym in English, that is, “extended power range”. Simple, but totally successful.

The USB Type-C standard was a major revolution, and has undergone significant evolution. Thanks to this connector, which is reversible (No more hassle of inserting it in the correct orientation), we can transfer data and get up to 100 watts of power, eliminating the charger even on most laptops. However, in some cases those 100 watts fell short, which made it necessary to resort to adapters, and that is where revision 2.1 comes in.

No more “brick” chargers thanks to USB Type-C version 2.1

With this new revision, which will bring USB Type-C up to 240 watts of power, we will be able to charge a large number of devices without problem, high-performance gaming monitors and laptops, without having to resort to the classic adapters whose main task is to offer that extra power necessary to be able to reach the values ​​of the device in question.

For example, a high-performance gaming notebook not only exceeds 100 watts of the current standard, but can easily exceed 200 watts, and in some top-of-the-range configurations can go up to 300 watts. But the power problem is not limited to gaming laptops, it also extends to other devices and peripherals, such as large, high-resolution monitors, or laser printers.

The total improvement is 140 watts vs. current standard, Although, as you may have imagined, in order to enjoy this improvement, you will need new cables, new chargers and devices that are prepared to work with this standard.

To avoid confusion, and to make it easier for the user, the new USB Type-C cables compatible with that version 2.1 will be identified with the acronym EPR which, as we said at the beginning, refer to ‘Extended Power Range’. For a user with minimal knowledge this differentiation will be enough, but for those less advanced I am not so clear about it.