USB sticks and monitors so you don’t lose detail in your photos

The best way to transport our photos will always be inside a pen drive. This is a practical way, that does not take up too much space, and that allows you to see them in any computer or screen that is wherever we go. Considering how cheap these devices are now, this is a good opportunity to get hold of one of these units. And something similar is what happens with monitors: they get bigger, with more features, but the prices remain or fall. We are going to see several offers of both types of devices.

USB flash drives on sale

The price of USB memories (also called USB pen drives) have dropped a lot. This will allow us to buy models of high benefits, with high capabilities storage. That is why, in this first part of the article, we will focus on this type of device.

SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB

This USB memory has a capacity of storage 128GB, but all contained in a miniscule size of just 30 x 14mm. Its file transfer rate is 130MB / s (in sequential read). Although the best thing about this unit is the ridiculous price that you have right now, which does not even reach 20 euros.

Samsung MUF-128BE4 / EU 128 GB

This USB stick has a slightly larger external size than the previous SanDisk model. But, it also has a performance considerably higher, given that its file transfer rate when reading reaches 300 MB / s. Not only this, but it comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty. And this last aspect can give us a lot of peace of mind knowing that we are buying a USB memory designed to last over time.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB

Finally, we also have this USB memory that has the particularity of allowing its use with USB-A connectors and USB-C, thanks to the use of two retractable connectors on its own body. The rate of transfer of files is 150 MB / s. In addition, thanks to the SanDisk Memory Zone application, the user will be able to make backups of their mobile phone, as well as manage the contents of the unit directly from the mobile terminal itself.

Monitors on offer

Monitors have also dropped from price considerably in recent months. And each time they have better characteristics, if we compare them with the models of a year or two ago. In this selection of offers, you will be able to find models of various sizes: from 27 inches, to a model with a huge screen of up to 49 inches (ultra panoramic, yes).

BenQ EW277HDR

This first model features a 27-inch screen, which is perfect for your resolution Full HD. However, do not be fooled by its size or low price, because this is a model with a VA panel that covers 93% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, 100% of the Rec. 709 spectrum and is compatible with the technology. HDR.

BenQ EW277HDR – 27 “FullHD Monitor (1920×1080, 4ms, 60Hz, 2x HDMI, VA, HDR, 93% DCI-P3, 100% Rec.709, Speakers, Eye-care, Sensor Smart Brightness Plus, Flicker-free, Low Blue Light) – Black

AOC Q3279VWFD8

We have the previous model of this monitor in the office and we can assure you that it looks exceptionally good. Use a screen with resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels that is compatible with the standard AMD FreeSync, since it has a vertical refresh rate of 75 Hz. Do not throw back the 32 inches of the size of the panel. Once you start using them, you will not want another smaller screen.

Samsung U28E570DS

This Samsung monitor is quite a bit smaller than the previous AOC model, of course. With its 28-inch screen, it employs a TN matrix giving you a 1ms response time to your resolution 4K. Its vertical refresh rate is 60 Hz and it is compatible with AMD FreeSync technology. In addition, it has a DisplayPort input and two HDMI signal inputs.

Samsung U28E570 – 28 “4K Monitor (3840×2160, 1 ms, 75 Hz, FreeSync, Flicker-Free, LED, 16: 9, 1000: 1, 370 cd / m², 170 °, 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Support) Black Metallic / Silver

LG 27UK600-W

LG’s monitor has a 27-inch screen, but with a resolution 4K for him panel IPS you use. The matrix is ​​capable of representing 99% of the colors of the sRGB spectrum, with a contrast level of 1000: 1 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It should also be noted that it is compatible with the HDR technology.

Samsung LC49HG90DMUXEN

We doubt that this Samsung gaming monitor will leave anyone indifferent. Its screen is an ultra-panoramic type, with a size 49-inch total, in 32: 9 aspect ratio. It uses QLED technology and is compatible with HDR technology. Your rate soft drink vertical is 144 Hz. Also note that the monitor is curved, perfect for the ultimate immersion in games and movies.