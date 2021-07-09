Usain Bolt predicts his Tokyo records will not fall and bets on Bromell

07/09/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The Jamaican Athlete Usain bolt, world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, declared himself convinced that his records will not fall at the Tokyo Olympics and bets on the American Trayvon Bromell in the final of 100 meters.

In an interview published by the International Olympic Committee, Bolt, retired after the 2017 London World Cups, predicts that the Olympic 100-meter final will be very fast, but not so fast that his world record of 9.58 falls.

“I’m very confident (that there will be no record). I’m not saying it won’t happen, but I don’t think they’re level enough to run 9.58 (the 100 meters) or at 19.19 (his world record of 200), “said the Jamaican.

The sports career of Bolt exploded in the Beijing Olympics 2008, when he obtained the titles of 100 and 200 meters with two world records. The current ones date from the following year, from Berlin World Cups.

Regarding the future 100-meter Olympic champion, he showed a predilection for the American Trayvon Bromell, which leads the world ranking of the year with a mark of 9.77 seconds. “He has made a lot of progress, he has shown that he is ready and fit. If he stays that way, he should be at the top,” he said referring to the American.