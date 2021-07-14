Usain Bolt defends Marcus Rashford from racist acts against him

Usain Bolt, an 8-time Olympic champion, spoke of racism, which in his view has no place in football or in society, this after three England national team players faced abuse after the defeat in the European Championship against Italy.

The English trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who failed their shots in Sunday’s penalty shootout, were attacked on social media after England’s defeat.

“You can be upset with a person for failing because we are human, but if you are going to incorporate race then it has no place in soccer or just in general,” Bolt said in Kingston on Tuesday.

“It’s very difficult for me to see these things. As an African and a black person, I can say it must be hard for them,” Bolt added.

“It’s football, you win something, you lose something and it is hard to lose. I have spent it with my team, but I am not going to curse anyone or anybody (…) or anything like that,” said Bolt, who won 11 gold medals in world championships.

“(The racial abuse) was very unfair and I cannot believe this is the direction of football. I have loved football my whole career, I have followed all these players … so it is difficult to see something like that,” added the Jamaican.

