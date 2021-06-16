USAID chief will arrive in Honduras to address migration causes

In her visit from June 13 to 17, Samantha Power will divide her time between Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS. Strategies USA to stop migration from the Northern Triangle of Central America persist and, therefore, the diplomat will travel to the region Samantha power.

She is the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). On his visit to the June 13-17 He will divide his time between Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

According to a press release shared by the institution, Power seeks to contribute to addressing the problems that influence the mass mobilizations to the north. Among them, they identify challenges of governability, safety and economic matter.

Schedule

In her itinerary, the administrator has scheduled a meeting with representatives of civil society, government authorities and business leaders. In it he will talk about the commitment of the formula Biden-Harris to fight corruption.

Also, you will meet with youth and marginalized sectors and will visit economic growth programs and agriculture USAID. Likewise, it will be seen with families who receive humanitarian assistance from that organization.

On the same side you will be approaching people who were affected by severe droughts and, on the other hand, tropical phenomena Eta and Iota. Additionally, it will provide a speech on democracy.

Guide in reopening

Days ago it was also confirmed that USAID will be supporting actions of economic reactivation in the business sector in the northern part of Honduras. A total of 600 workers will benefit from the accompaniment, they added.

It was reported that Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will receive training and assistance on different topics. In addition, they will be trained in legalization of companies, biosafety in the workplace, digital transformation and business competitiveness.

