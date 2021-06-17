USADA punishes Erik Koch with two-year suspension

USED, the anti-doping agency that works in conjunction with the UFC, today announced the two-year suspension of the former Lightweight from the promotion, Erik koch.

Koch, released in December 2020 from the world’s leading MMA organization, tested positive for Stanozolol in a urine test collected out of competition on October 3.

Notice

The 32-year-old Iowa-born has not competed since UFC 240 held in July 2019. In that PPV, the fighter representing Roufusport leveled their promotional record at 5 – 5 with a unanimous decision win over Kyle stewart.

Koch will be able to continue his MMA career in April 2020.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement