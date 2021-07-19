USA woke up to Spain with these LaVine kills

United States and Spain battled in Las Vegas in the last meeting of both teams before traveling to Tokyo for the dispute of the Games

Olympics. Spain had a great first half but was later overtaken by the intensity and drive of the Americanss.

Much of the fault was Zach

LaVine that woke up his team from lethargy to overcome the match and end up taking the victory. There was two actions in particular, almost consecutive, which destroyed the morale of the Spanish.

LaVine, known worldwide for its large

math, smashed the hoop twice in a row to increase the rent that the Americans managed to impose in the third and last quarter.