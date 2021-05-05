USA with the biggest drop in births since 1979 and six straight years of decline

A predicted “baby boom” did not materialize in the United States in 2020, and births were down 4% compared to the previous year, despite the restrictions and confinements imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, an official report said. Wednesday.

About 3.6 million babies were born in 2020, according to the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). It was the sixth year in a row that the number of births has fallen after a rise in 2014. It is the lowest number of births since 1979.

The provisional total fertility rate was 1,637.5 births per 1,000 women, which is equivalent to 1.6 children per woman, well below the 2.1 mark required to ensure that each generation is at least renewed.

Births declined for each racial group, but fell most sharply among Asian Americans, an 8% drop from the previous year, followed by Native Americans, in which the drop was 6%.

In the case of white and black women, the falls were 4%, while in the case of Hispanics they had a 3% drop.

Births also decreased in all age groups.

This included in particular a 2% decline among the 40-44 age bracket, a demographic that had seen an almost continuous increase in births from 1985 to 2019.