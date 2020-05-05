A few days after Donald trump suggest using UV rays and disinfectant injections to fight the COVID-19The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced a new measure to eliminate the coronavirus on New York buses and trains: ultraviolet light

A report from the New York Daily News indicates that MTA officials agreed to use ultraviolet lamps to disinfect buses, trains and work areas. Agency staff will place UV-C rays-throwing devices on some cars and cars to try to kill SARS-CoV-2 and other kinds of infections.

The measure was approved last Sunday and has the endorsement of researchers from Columbia University, who use this cleaning mechanism to eliminate diseases in transport systems, thus replacing bleach and other disinfectants that have been around for years in the custodial room.

According to David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, this will undoubtedly have some beneficial effect. With people coughing and sneezing inside public transportation units, having a disinfection measure in place to help eliminate any threats would be a great asset to the MTA.

Sarah E. Feinberg, acting president of the New York Transportation Authority, said the trial will begin operating next week on select units, with the possibility of system-wide expansion. The idea is to check if the UV rays are more efficient and cheaper than current cleaning systemsa and disinfection.

There is no evidence that ultraviolet light kills SARS-CoV-2

Until now UV rays are not proven capable of killing SARS-CoV-2. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, assure that UVC light proved to destroy microbes and viruses on hospital surfaces, reason why it is believed that it would do the same with the cause of COVID-19.

Tests with UV-C lamps show promising results

University of California – Santa Barbara researchers are developing Ultraviolet LEDs that have the ability to decontaminate surfaces who have been in contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The idea is to use these devices indoors – when there are no people – and potentially in the water and air.

Christian Zollner, one of the scientists in charge of this project, says that the properties of the UV light as a disinfectant have been around for a long time. Preliminary tests by Seoul Semiconductor have shown 99.9% effectiveness by “eliminating the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in 30 seconds”, so the future of this technology has potential

