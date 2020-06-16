© Provided by Agencia .

Washington, Jun 15 . .- US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will withdraw half of the US troops from Germany and leave only 25,000 soldiers there, in an attempt to pressure Berlin to to increase its contributions to NATO.

« Until they pay we are going to withdraw our soldiers, like half, and they will stay like 25,000 and we will see where we go from there, but Germany has become a defaulter. Why should we continue doing what we do if they they are not going to pay? « , said the president in declarations to the press.

Trump explained that there are currently 52,000 troops at German bases, a number that includes some 34,500 active troops, while the rest are civilian employees of the Defense Department.

In early June, US media said the president wanted about 25,000 US soldiers to withdraw from Germany by September.

However, Trump did not set a date for the start or end of the pullout, nor did he explain whether those soldiers will return to the United States. or they will be deployed to other European countries.

Trump said Berlin owes « billions of dollars » to NATO and lashed out at Germany for spending less than 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense.

Years ago, the Alliance countries set themselves the goal of increasing their contributions to 2% of GDP in 2024 and the US, also under the Barack Obama Administration (2009-2017), has insisted its partners to meet that goal.

Trump, however, has been more dogged and has consistently pointed to Berlin.

« They are delinquent, they have owed billions of dollars and this has been for years, delinquent, so we are going to remove a number of soldiers, we are going to leave it at 25,000. And we will see, » Trump said.

Germany is the country in Europe with the most American troops, followed by Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The presence of the American troops in Germany dates from the end of World War II and, in times of the Cold War, they were considered as a containment force against the Soviet Union and that was also the perception that was had of them by of the Federal Republic of Germany (RFA).

