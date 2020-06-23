The Food and Drug Administration warned of nine brands of hand sanitizing gels made in Mexico that could contain large amounts of methanol

AP –

UNITED STATES.- The health authorities The United States issued a warning on Monday about a hand sanitizing gel made in Mexico because it contains large amounts of methanol, or methyl alcohol.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the methanol « It can be toxic if absorbed through the skin or swallowed, » and recommended that consumers discard nine brands of disinfecting gels manufactured by the company Eskbiochem SA de CV.

The FDA noted that one of the marks contains 81% of methanol and not ethyl alcohol, which is drinkable.

Late last week, the FDA said it had contacted Eskbiochem to « recommend the company remove its products from hand sanitizing gel from the market due to the risks related to poisoning from methanolBut the company had not. The company did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Brands include: All-Clean Hand Sanitizer, CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer, and CleanCare No Germ Advanced Hand Sanitizer.

« While everyone who uses these products on their hands is at risk, » the FDA said children who accidentally ingest it or an adult who drinks it as a substitute for ethyl alcohol are also at risk.

The methanol It is a toxic cousin of the ethyl alcohol contained in regular alcoholic beverages, and cannot be distinguished by its odor or taste. It causes organ and brain damage, and can be fatal. Its symptoms include chest pain, nausea, hyperventilation, blindness, and even a coma.

Poisoning by methanol for ingesting adulterated spirits has caused more than 100 deaths in Mexico since the coronavirus pandemic started. As part of the containment measures, many localities banned sales of legitimate alcoholic beverages, and many people also lost their jobs and apparently were unable to purchase more professional spirits.