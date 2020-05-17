“It is too early to know,” replied the Chinese prime minister Zhou Enlai in 1972 when asked about the impacts of the French May 1968.

A year later the golden cycle of the capitalist era would end according to Eric Hobsbawn. The impact of the United States’ 1971 unilateral decision to ending the Bretton Woods system led to the general financial and currency chaos of 1973, to which would add oil crisis of 1973 and 1979, the Iranian revolution, the US humiliation in Vietnam, and the Watergate scandal that would force Nixon’s resignation as US President — amid an economy mired in high unemployment and inflation that would cause his GDP to drop 6 % between 1973 and 1975. In the 1970s, conjunctural analyzes signaled the end of the United States’ ability to lead the Western liberal order. Several predicted the end of capitalism itself outweighed by increased Soviet capacity.

The then Secretary of Treasury John Connally argued that “the American economy no longer dominates the free world.” Secretary of State Henry Kissinger exasperated by the rise in oil, he verified that “small, poor and weak nations could take hostage part of the industrialized world.” Time magazine in 1975 asked “if capitalism could survive” and seven Nobel laureates in economics signed a letter requesting “an intensive search for alternatives to the existing western economy”. Shortages and lines to buy oil were frequently observed in the US. In 1979 the President James Carter wrote: “I had a depressing breakfast with economic advisers, who do not know what to do with either inflation or oil“

However, just over a decade later, it would be the Soviet Union that would collapse, and the United States spread its mark globally, undisputed political, military and economic world leader.

Covid-19 and balance of power

The worldwide impact of Covid-19 and the strong negative effects that have been observed in the United States, both in terms of deaths and in their economic activity, are being pointed out as rationale for arguing the rise of China instead of the world leader or hegemon to replace the US– additionally questioned by Donald Trump’s response with his compatriots and with other nations. There would be, it is claimed, a stark contrast to how the Asians acted. But As erratic and questionable as Trump’s actions may be, it does not seem to be in Chinese philosophy, as Enlai’s words express, to rush to a decision.

In particular, in the midst of the pandemic crisis when you don’t even know when it will end, since it could be between a few months and five years, as Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization recently expressed. Is also not known if and when remedies or vaccines will be discovered. The real economic blow is yet to be known, given that the pandemic is ongoing, like government measures that can strongly mitigate or exacerbate its impacts – that of the United States. especially. That Trump has made decisions that some consider criticizable does not mean that he cannot change course. It is precisely the behavior of the United States that can most influence in defining what the world in which China is supposedly positioning itself as a leader will be like. In other words, it is an effect that China cannot determine.

This is not a mere speculative question. According to the Asian Development Bank, the cost of the pandemic could reach $ 8.8 trillion, or almost 10 percent of world GDP, depending again on the speed or slowness with which the virus is controlled. By positioning itself as a manager of a global order under his leadership, China would have to enable it. That was, for example, what the United States did in the Western Hemisphere after the WWII. While that brought him significant benefits, he also had to bear the costs of restructuring Europe and Japan, and acting as the engine of the world capitalist economy commercially and financially – as well as taking responsibility for military defense in institutions like NATO. The Marshall Plan, for example, is estimated to have exceeded $ 128 billion at current values.

China and the world order

Fu Ying influential Chinese diplomat close to Xi Jinping in 2015 noted that China had “neither the intention nor the capacity to replace the current international order”. Since I come down Deng Xiaoping In the 1970s, China began its reforms that catapulted it to the current outstanding world position. It has continued to express its intention of ‘peaceful rise’. Although Xi’s arrival implied a more affirmative stance in the realization by 2050 of the chinoChinese Dream ’to regain the prominence and territorial integrity lost in the 19th century when it was dismembered by Western powers, this has not changed the dialogue and cooperative position of the country. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has reinforced this behavior and at no time has it expressed an intention to take advantage of the moment to increase its global projection in a conflictive way.

This behavior of China is totally consistent with what have been its strategic guidelines since the 1970s to reform in the ‘Chinese way’ to strengthen itself within the world order. This is the vision of the recomposition of Sino-American relations after the meeting between Nixon and Mao in 1971. After becoming the first or second world economy, according to the way of measurement, among other important economic highlights, to strengthen itself militarily and extend its presence culturally diplomatic, China has been affirming its reformist pressure on the world order, which maintains in privileged places, for example, the former colonial powers of Great Britain and France, well above their true global representation. As stated in the last issue of Foreing Affairs Fareed Zakaria it is normal that “as countries gain economic strength, they seek greater control and influence over their environment”.

A world order refers to norms, values, and norms that define the characteristics of global governance, creating a framework on which international society can relate. It is the great powers that generally determine the rules of the world order, reflecting their own interests. As for it, the other States can accept such an order or oppose it, partially or totally, building alternative principles that reflect their preferences.

What is paradoxical, or not, about the current situation is that it is not China that questions that order. On the contrary, China calls its own creator, the United States, to respect it.. As highlighted by Zakaria China is the second largest contributor to the United Nations and its peacekeeping program, having deployed 2,500 forces, more than all other permanent members of the Security Council combined. “Between 2000 and 2018, it supported 182 of 190 Security Council resolutions by which sanctions are imposed on nations that are considered to have violated international rules or norms ”, while maintaining respect for the principles that anchor the order of nations: “respect for sovereignty”, “territorial integrity” and “non-intervention”.

The new consensus in the USA

The sense of crisis in the international order comes more than from the behavior of China from the Trump news attacking the World Trade Organization, denouncing that NATO is obsolete, attacking the World Health Organization, or decreeing the end of globalization, among many others. This may lead to the conclusion that the shocks to the world liberal order are due to the idiosyncrasy of the American president. But increasingly, geopolitical analysts appear who point out that the confrontation with China is the product of a political consensus in the United States.

Fareed Zakaria states that the emergence of “a new consensus, which covers both sides, the military establishment and the key elements of the media, China is now a vital threat to the United States both economically and strategically, that US policy toward China has failed and that Washington needs a much tougher new strategy to contain it. ” In the same recent Foreign Affairs issue, Claremont McKenna College’s Minxin Pei in a more offensive article on China similarly states that this confrontational strategy will endure “regardless of who is in the White House, because reducing US economic dependence on China and restricting the growth of China’s power are now bipartisan goals“

That is the core of the conflict, because if China states that it does not intend to move forward, it also maintains that it does not intend to go back. And the equalization of forces does not point to a rapid outcome. Perhaps in the United States they were bitten by Chinese philosophy, because, as Christopher Hill maintains in another article in Foreign Affairs, “an emerging bipartisan consensus makes Beijing the inexorable great competitor of power of the 21st century.” I mean, beyond Trump’s bombastic ways, also the US consensus affirms the rivalry with China is considered to be a dispute that will develop throughout this century. In fact, last August, General Mark A. Milley stated that China will be the United States ‘main rival for the next 50-100 years by assuming as Trump’s candidate as the next head of the United States’ Joint Chiefs of Staff, the military officer highest ranking of the Armed Forces and main military adviser to the President: “Some historian in 2119 is going to look back on this century and write a book and the central theme of the story will be the relationship between the United States and China“

What will be the outcome? “It is too early to know,” except it is going long.

