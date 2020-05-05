Among the “losers of globalization”, in addition to African-Americans and Latinos, indebted university students and white adults over 45 years of age, without university studies and with jobs with low added value, appear for the first time, who, after being enrolled in the ranks of unemployment, would have ended up plunged into an explosive circle of depression, alcoholism, drug addiction and suicide after seeing the blackbird disappear from the “American dream”. This would have led outraged whites over 45 to Trump and white neo-Nazi and supremacist party militants from “deep America” ​​to support politically incorrect positions and refractory to the dictates of the traditional republican establishment symbolized in the person of Donald Trump. .

However, Trump’s frivolization of the coronavirus (from which his advice to use disinfectant to cure the coronavirus would be a paradigm) as well as his delay in adopting surgical measures in the main centers of transmission of the coronavirus in the United States have led to a real nightmare with its consequent side effects in the form of a trickle of the dead, the collapse of medical services, the paralysis of productive activity and the recession of the US economy. Also, the collapse of the price of oil would have caused nearly 200 bankruptcy declarations of companies dedicated to shale with an accumulated debt of about $ 120,000 million that will subsequently affect the income statement of large banks such as JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo and that could lead to a new financial crisis in the future.

On the other hand, the inaction of the companies would have triggered a stratospheric increase in unemployment to 24 million unemployed, which, together with the expected stock market crash on Wall Street, will end up diluting the beneficial effects of Donald Trump’s economic policy and causing the disaffection of the population segment of its voters (40% of the electorate) in the next Presidential elections in November. Indeed, the latest opinion polls show a majority repudiation of American society in the face of Donald Trump’s disastrous management of the COVID-19 pandemic and a worrying drop in his popularity on the eve of the Presidential Election for what Trump needs imperious of a war that dilutes its notorious failures in domestic politics.

Given that the US strategic reserves are at their maximum and the US shale industry in frank bankruptcy, it would not be ruled out that we attend a war between the US-Israel entente against Iran that will block the passage through the Strait of Hormuz and will reissue the crisis. oil of 1973 ,. Thus, according to estimates by the IEA (International Energy Agency), 13.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil would pass through Hormuz Strait on oil tankers, (which would represent 30% of the supply of crude oil that It is marketed worldwide), and in the event of being blocked, said closure of naval traffic by mimicry would extend to the passage of the Suez Canal.

Said Canal is considered one of the most important points for world trade since it transports 2.6 million barrels of crude oil per day (which represents almost 3% of the world’s daily oil demand) and is also a relevant route for liquefied natural gas (LNG), since about 13% of the world production of said gas transits through it, with which there will be a spectacular increase in the price of crude oil up to 2008 levels (around $ 150), which will be reflected in a wild increase in the cost of transport freight and agricultural fertilizers.

The ultimate goal of the US would be to achieve China’s energy suffocation within Brzezkin’s strategy of achieving full Russian Chinese energy dependence so that at a later stage they end up confronting each other and finally subdue them and implement the new world order under the Anglo-Jewish-American aegis. . Likewise, the Trump Administration will try to replace the Russian European energy dependence (30% of the gas imported by the EU from Russia) with fracking dependence, flooding the European market with LNG (natural gas fracked in the US and transported by gas ships) to sink the Russian gas prices. Another objective would be to promote the use of the fracking technique in all the countries of Eastern Europe, the so-called “European fracking arc” that would extend from the Baltic countries to European Ukraine, passing through Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary , Romania and Bulgaria and that will depend on the technology of American companies such as Chevron or Shell.