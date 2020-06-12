MADRID, Jun 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Venezuela has rejected this Thursday “categorically” the authorization given by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to sanction members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) who participate in investigations of cases that affect the country or its allies and has assured that “attempts” against the “autonomy” of the court based in The Hague.

In a statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the Executive of Nicolás Maduro criticizes Trump’s decision because “it opens the doors to the application of unilateral, arbitrary and punitive coercive measures against the ICC, demonstrating once again its absolute disrespect for the principles of International Law, International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights “.

Thus, in the opinion of the Venezuelan Executive, the decision is intended to “replace” the multilateral system with “the dangerous unilateralist and exceptionalist vision, with which they seek to dominate humanity, regardless of legality.”

Furthermore, the sanctions in question are “an act of unacceptable international pressure and bullying”, according to Venezuela. “There is no doubt that the world is facing a preventive flight forward from Donald Trump, with the purpose of influencing the investigations currently underway in that court in the face of the accumulation of available evidence that confirms the responsibility of its agents for war crimes. and leses humanity throughout the world, including Venezuela, “adds the text.

Finally, Venezuela has appealed to the signatory states of the Rome Statute and to the rest of the international community to “repudiate this type of gangster practices that threaten the peace, security and well-being of humanity.”

The Venezuelan Government filed a complaint with the TPI for the alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela due to US sanctions.

Trump has authorized the imposition of economic sanctions against members of the CFI who are involved in investigations against the United States, with the aim of “protecting the military” and “defending national sovereignty.”

Underlying this is the investigation led by the CFI Attorney General, Fatou Bensouda, for the alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan, including US troops.

“The CFI was created to hold criminal war accounts, but in practice it has led to an ineffective international bureaucracy that attacks and threatens US personnel, as well as that of our partners and allies,” for “political reasons, it has wielded the White House.

The United States also blames The Hague for Bensouda’s opening of a formal investigation last year into alleged war crimes committed on Palestinian territory, which puts Israel’s close ally in the spotlight.