Westport, Connecticut police are testing a new drone technology with which they can detect people with high temperature and ask them to separate from other people to avoid further COVID-19 coronavirus infections.

Software drones use biometric readings to understand population patterns and allows a faster reaction time to ongoing events or possible threats to health. According to the authorities

“The goal is to provide better health monitoring support for potential at-risk groups, including older adults, as well as to gather crowds at beaches, train stations, parks and recreation areas and shopping malls,” the police explained.

The device received the name of ‘Pandemic Drone’ and was developed by the company called Draganfly Inc., which has been operating since the late 1990s. The company says that its technology does not have facial recognition and that they only detect the temperature of the bodies, which It sounds like a very good idea, but when you see the video that how these bodies are perceived by artificial intelligence, you will not be able to think of anything other than Terminator.

“The ‘Flatten the Curve Pilot Program’ and associated technology can prove to be an innovative tool to help the community practice safe social distancing while identifying potential coronaviruses and other life-threatening symptoms,” said Westport PD in a Facebook post.

Artificial intelligence also dect when two or more people are less than two meters away. When this happens, social distancing practices are being violated to avoid contagions, so the drone emits a red light, approaches people and Police, through a horn, requests that they move away from each other. It sounds gloomy, but if you think about it, they are saving your life.

Police assure that these gifts will not be used on patios or private property and only in public places.

