North Korea, Syria, Iran and Venezuela were already on the ‘black list’

MADRID, May 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The State Department has included Cuba in the list of countries that in 2019 did not cooperate with the United States in the fight against terrorism, in which it had not been listed since 2015, thus joining North Korea, Iran, and Syria. and Venezuela, which were already there.

“Yesterday, the State Department notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba have been certified (…) as countries that did not fully cooperate with the United States’ counter-terrorism efforts in 2019,” the American diplomacy in a statement released this Wednesday.

The portfolio directed by Mike Pompeo has drawn attention to Cuba, since “it is the first year that it has been certified as a country that has not fully cooperated since 2015.” The Caribbean island was excluded from the ‘black list’ after the start of the historic dialogue between Washington and Havana to restore diplomatic relations.

The North American Administration has justified the incorporation of Cuba in which it has refused to extradite to Colombia the members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who participated in the peace talks held between 2017 and 2019 in Havana.

“Given that the United States has a long-term security relationship with Colombia and shares with Colombia the important antiterrorist objective of fighting organizations such as the ELN, Cuba’s refusal (…) shows that it is not cooperating with American work” in this sense , has wielded.

He has also accused the Miguel Díaz-Canel government of hosting “numerous fugitives from the United States Justice wanted for political violence, many of whom have lived in Cuba for decades.” Specifically, he has mentioned Joanne Chesimard, convicted of killing a New Jersey agent in 1973.

THE OTHER COUNTRIES

This denomination implies that “the sale or license to export defense articles and services” to these nations is prohibited, regardless of the fact that “the United States notifies its citizens and the international community that these countries are not cooperating fully” in the fight against terrorism.

In the case of Venezuela, the State Department blames the Nicolás Maduro government for “continuing to provide a permissive environment for terrorists in the region,” among which it has mentioned the dissent of the FARC and the ELN.

In addition, he recalled that last March he accused Maduro and 14 other “Chavistas” of “narcoterrorism” for their alleged collusion with the FARC to “flood” the United States with cocaine for more than two decades.

Regarding Iran, he affirms that “it has continued to be the largest sponsor of terrorism during 2019” due to its links with the Lebanese militia party Hezbollah, Palestinian factions and “other terrorist groups operating in the Middle East”, among which the Shiite militias of Iraq.

Syria, for its part, “has continued its political and military support for terrorist groups.” “The relationship of the Bashar al Assad regime with Hezbollah and Iran has become even stronger in 2019 as the regime is increasingly dependent on external actors to combat its opponents and secure territories” in the framework of the civil war, has said.

Finally, he pointed to North Korea because “the four Japanese citizens who participated in the hijacking of the Japan Airlines plane in 1970 still live there.” “The Japanese government also continues to try to find out the fate of the 12 Japanese who are believed to have been kidnapped by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s,” he recalled.