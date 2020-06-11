Lower supplies of medicine that helps against covid-19 0:47

. – The United States surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday night as new hotspots emerge and hospitalizations increase in some states.

More than 112,000 people have died of covid-19 across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The increase in numbers highlights how difficult it is to stop the spread of the virus even though early critical points, such as New York and New Jersey, are improving their numbers.

Since Memorial Day, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has increased in at least a dozen states, according to aggregated CNN data from the Covid Monitoring Project between May 25 and June 9. They are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Another 22 states are trending downward, while nine more remain stable.

But health experts made a bleak prediction.

An additional 100,000 people will die of coronavirus by September, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health.

“I think right now, most Americans are not ready to confine themselves again, and I fully understand that. However, here’s the bottom line: I understand that people are willing to live with this virus. This means that between 800 and 1,000 Americans will die each day. We are going to have another 100,000 deaths by September… we really have to try to figure out how to reduce the cases of these levels of fear in some states, ”Jha told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that there will be between 118,000 and 143,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States. USA until June 27.

