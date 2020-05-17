US authorities USA they seek to detect more coronavirus infected to stop their spread. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

The US drug agency (FDA) authorized this Saturday a new kit to collect nasal samples for diagnoses of the new coronavirus, increasing the variety of tests available in order to accelerate the detection of cases.

The FDA had earlier approved, on April 21, the first test of a self-extracted domestic sample from the nose and sent to LapCorp, a large chain of laboratories. Then on May 8, the agency passed a test from Rutgers University, which uses a saliva sample taken at the patient’s home that is sent to a laboratory.

This Saturday, the agency authorized a nose kit made by the Everlywell company, which can be analyzed with different detection tests. One consists of a swab and a saline solution in which the sample must be immersed and then urgently sent to the laboratory.

Two tests have already received authorization to use the Everlywell kit, and others may be approved later, according to the FDA. In each case, the sample is taken at home, but the test itself is carried out in the laboratory, which then communicates the result.

“Authorizing a home collection kit for covid-19 that can be used by multiple tests in multiple labs increases the accessibility of screening tests for patients and protects others from possible contagion,” said Jeffrey Shuren, director of the center. of FDA medical devices.

Since Monday, more than 300,000 tests have been carried out daily in the United States, according to the Covid Monitoring Project, almost double what the country did in early April.

In many jurisdictions, evidence of symptoms or contact with a confirmed case of covid-19 is required to access a screening test.