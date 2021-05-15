USA to Israel: “Ensuring the safety of journalists and independent media is paramount”

May 15, 2021

The White House said on Saturday it had warned Israel that it is “paramount” to guarantee the safety of journalists after an attack that destroyed a building in Gaza that housed media offices, including the US agency AP.

“We have communicated directly to the Israelis that it is a primary responsibility to take care of the safety of journalists and independent media,” Jen Psaki, spokeswoman for the US Executive, said on Twitter.

Shortly before, the AP agency declared itself “shocked and horrified” after that Israeli attack on the building in Gaza that housed its offices and those of the Al-Jazeera chain.

The latter, on her side, described the attack as a “crime” and considered it an attempt to “reduce the media to silence.” The 13-story building was pulverized by several Israeli missiles, according to the AP.

