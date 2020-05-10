As families celebrated Mother’s Day in a time of social estrangement and isolation due to the coronavirus, U.S. leaders try to strike a balance between optimism that they could ease tough economic constraints and the threat of a second wave. of infections.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted that the US economy would recover in the second half of the year after posting unemployment rates comparable to those of the Great Depression. Another 3.2 million workers applied for unemployment assistance last week, bringing the total to 33.5 million in the past seven weeks.

“I think we will see a recovery from that low point,” Mnuchin told “Fox News Sunday.”

But the director of the University of Washington institute that created a model of the coronavirus pandemic backed by the White House said that the measures of the states to reopen the economy “will translate into more cases and deaths in the next 10 days.” Dr. Christopher Murray of the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment said that Illinois, Arizona, Florida and California are among the states where the number of infections and deaths is rising more than expected.

Many families spent their first Mother’s Day without their loved ones who died in the pandemic. Others sent good wishes at a safe distance or by phone and video calls.

The virus has caused increased suffering among the elderly, with more than 26,000 deaths in nursing homes and geriatric care facilities, according to a count by The Associated Press.

At a senior center in Smyrna, Georgia, Mary Washington, 73, spoke to her daughter Courtney Crosby and grandson Sydney Crosby through the window.

In Grafton, West Virginia, where the Mother’s Day tradition began 112 years ago, the brick building now called the International Mother’s Day Temple for the first time in its history received an online-only audience. Anna Jarvis was the first to pay tribute to her mother and to all mothers on the second Sunday in May 1908.

“Refugees safely at home with the family would be the exact way that Anna Jarvis wanted Mother’s Day to be celebrated,” said Marvin Gelhausen, president of the temple council, in a speech posted on YouTube.

Matilda Cuomo, mother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, called her son during his daily report so that he and his three daughters could wish him Happy Mother’s Day.

“I feel very blessed, like many other mothers,” she declared.

Andrew Cuomo, whose state is the most affected by the pandemic in the United States, said he plans to return to normal.

“Let’s have fun, and then you’re going to be able to spend more time with me. I know I’m your favorite, “he said joking with his brothers.