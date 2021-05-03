USA: They locate the car that Rossana Delgado was driving when she disappeared

Police authorities have reported this weekend, that they recovered the Ford Focus model vehicle, plate RUZ0932, that the Venezuelan Rossana Delgado was driving the day she disappeared.

According to what they have detailed, the vehicle was found along with two other cars owned by two of the defendants, according to the Georgia authorities.

Authorities detained 28-year-old Calvin Harvard and is charged with tampering with evidence.

All three vehicles are being processed as evidence in the investigation, while five suspects remain at large.

Police sources presented a video last Thursday, April 29, in which a woman who accompanied Delgado before his disappearance and murder is observed.