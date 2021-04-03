USA, the first country to vaccinate 100 million people against COVID-19

The Joe Biden administration, which had a goal of administering 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days in office, achieved another milestone on Friday. The United States became the first country to vaccinate 100 million people.

“I beg you, do not back down the progress that we have all worked so hard to achieve,” Biden asked this Friday. “We need each of the Americans to buckle up and keep their guard up on this home stretch.”

This week, Biden also noted that with the push to get the vaccine, “at least 90% of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines. For the great, great majority of adults, they won’t have to wait until May 1 ”.

However, during a health press conference at the White House this week, both the president and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, warned that many Americans were relaxing the protocols against COVID-19.

With this, they alerted that the US could see a “fourth wave” of COVID-19

Worldwide, there have been more than 130 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2.8 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center. The US leads all countries with 30.6 million cases of the virus, followed by Brazil with 12.9 million infections and India with 12.3 million cases.

Compared to the US, European countries are struggling to speed up vaccination programs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that only 10% of Europe’s total population has received one dose of vaccine, and only 4% have received two doses.

One of the reasons for the delay among European nations is their reliance on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There have been reports of blood clots in some people who received the vaccine. The Netherlands followed Germany on Friday, which halted use of the vaccine in people under 60.

With information from Voice of America