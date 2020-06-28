In the last 24 hours, 43 thousand 536 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States, which increased the number of infections to more than 2.5 million

U.S continues to lead the contagion figures of COVID-19 in the world, closing this Saturday with more than 2.5 million cases and 125,480 deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

The balance at 20:00 local time revealed that 43 thousand 536 people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, which totaled two million 505 thousand 593 positive cases in the country.

During the day, 502 new deaths were recorded, according to the calculation.

On Friday, the United States broke its daily record of coronavirus infections, with 45,330 new cases, a fact that has been attributed to the outbreak of the disease in southern and western states of the country, such as Florida, Texas, California and Arizona.

New YorkHowever, it remains the most affected state in the United States by the coronavirus with 391 thousand 923 confirmed cases and 31 thousand 368 deaths, a figure only below Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 22,441 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 14 thousand 948 dead, Massachusetts with 8 thousand 040 e Illinois with 6 thousand 873 dead.

Other states with large numbers of deaths are Pennsylvania with 6 thousand 579 (without variation in the last 24 hours), Michigan with 6,153, California with 5 thousand 869 or Connecticut with 4 thousand 311.

As for infections, California It is the second state only behind New York with 207,085.

The provisional balance of deaths – 125,480 – has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

President Donald Trump He lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 dead, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will arrive in October with about 180 thousand dead.

With information from .