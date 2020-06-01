For the sixth consecutive day, protests, curfews, looting, and anger shake the United States. from one extreme to the other: from New York to Los Angeles, from Florida to Seattle. For almost a week, the marches have continued to turn into confrontations with the police, burning of cars and violent acts. As a consequence, local authorities have enacted curfews in more than 40 cities and have deployed the National Guard (the reserve military force that the US uses for emergencies) in some 15 states.

And, in his opinion, the way the police have responded with an “increase in aggressiveness” can lead to a worsening of the situation.

“Deploying the National Guard, using rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray, these are a variety of police tactics that can exacerbate an already tense situation,” he said.

Demonstrations of thousands of people take place a few weeks after the US It will begin to reopen after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left more than 100,000 dead there and while social distancing rules remain in force.

At least 75 cities across the US They have joined the protests, which in many cases continue to lead to confrontations with the police, vandalism and violent acts. Some 40 cities have imposed curfews to stop the protests, although the protests continue despite calls from the authorities to People return to their homes. A tanker lunged at the protesting crowd in Minneapolis, although authorities did not report injuries. President Donald Trump, who attributes the riots to the “radical left,” announced that he will appoint the movement. “Antifa“as a” terrorist group “. US media reported Sunday that Trump was taken to an emergency bunker last Friday in an emergency, due to the protesters’ proximity to the White House. A lawyer for the Floyd family accused of” premeditated murder ” The police officer who put his knee on the neck of the African-American man. The protests spread this Sunday to several cities outside the United States, including Berlin, Toronto and London, where about twenty people were detained.

What happened in the protests this Sunday?

For almost a week, the protests that started in Minnesota have continued to spread across the United States.

In Washington D.C. Protesters again alerted the Secret Service, which is in charge of Trump’s security.

Alterations with the police and fires were also reported in the space district in some avenues near the White House, which already had to be closed on Friday as an emergency.

For the second day in a row, thousands of people took to the streets in Florida and in the city of Miami, which started as a peaceful protest turned into chaos after protesters broke windows and police responded with smoke bombs.

Although it started in Los Angeles as a peaceful protest near the Santa Monica Pier, it ended with clashes with the police, and then looting was reported in popular brand stores like Vans, Gap, and Nike, as well as in shopping malls and other outlets. .

More than 80 people were detained in Detroit, where there were also reports of shootings and altercations between protesters and police.

The National Guard has been deployed in dozens of states.

In Philadelphia, new looting and police car fires also occurred, while hundreds of arrests took place in New York.

Philadelphia AT THESE MOMENTS: It is complete and utter chaos. Why are police cars in gigantic lines without an occupant? Are they allowing this to apply martial law or is there total impunity for these gangs? pic.twitter.com/bNqeewxWDS – Dr White ☠️ (@PredicadorCrew) May 31, 2020

In Salt Lake City, a man pointed a bow and arrow at protesters and was attacked by the crowd, the . news agency reported.

Following mounting protests in Arizona, the governor declared a state of emergency and imposed a “cash for a week” curfew.

Peaceful protests turned violent throughout the day.

In Chicago, a massive daytime protest ended in vandalism at night and large supermarket chains like Walmart and Target were looted.

Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC journalist in Washington

For over three years, Donald Trump has ruled a nation of relative peace and prosperity.

The crises he has had thus far were largely of his own making and he faced them by rallying his supporters and condemning his opponents.

Now Trump faces an unsuitable situation for a division playbook.

The American economy has been hit by a deadly pandemic, and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has spread racial unrest across the country.

People are now in uncertainty, scared, and increasingly angry.

These are circumstances that would test the skills of even the most skilled leaders. This president, however, runs the risk of being lost at sea.

His public calls for unity and healing have been undermined by a penchant for name calling and belligerence on Twitter. The discipline of the message, a valuable attribute at this time, is not its forte.

There may not be an easy way to guide the nation through its current danger.

What are the protests about?

The protests, which follow one another for the fifth consecutive day and to which new cities have been added, were unleashed after a video was released showing the black man with breathing difficulties on the floor, while a white police officer pressed his neck with knee.

Police officers approached Floyd because they suspected he had used a counterfeit $ 20 bill and were trying to put him in a police vehicle.

When immobilized with the knee around his neck, the man tries to ask for help and repeatedly shouts “I can’t breathe” or “I’m going to die”.

The 44-year-old white officer who immobilizes Floyd in the video has been identified as Derek Chauvin.

Subsequently, he appears motionless in the images, before being put on a stretcher and transferred in an ambulance.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer pictured here, was arrested on Friday for his alleged connection to the victim’s death and three other Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officials were fired. The FBI joined the investigation into the events.

The protesters claim that Floyd’s death is an act of racial discrimination and demand that measures be taken to prevent such events from happening again and that the other three officers who were present during the event are brought to justice.