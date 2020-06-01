For the sixth consecutive day, protests, curfews, looting, and anger shake the United States. from one extreme to the other: from New York to Los Angeles, from Florida to Seattle.

For almost a week, the marches have continued to turn into confrontations with the police, burning of cars and violent acts.

As a consequence, local authorities have enacted curfews in more than 40 cities and have deployed the National Guard (the reserve military force that the US uses for emergencies) in some 15 states.